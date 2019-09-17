PM Hun Sen: Cambodia “Honoured” to Host CLMTV Meeting in Line with Labour Migration Policy

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen stated today that Cambodia is honoured to host the CLMTV Conference on Labour Cooperation, which is in line with the kingdom’s migration policy of the Rectangular Strategy Phase IV.

The statement was made at the Third Ministerial Conference on Labour Cooperation in Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam (CLMTV) under the theme “Toward the Protection of Migrant Workers in CLMTV Countries: Cooperation in Social Securities”, held Tuesday in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

“Cambodia is truly honoured to be the host of this important meeting in parallel with the introduction of national labour migration policy of the Rectangular Strategy-Phase IV: Growth, Employment, Equity and Efficiency, which prioritizes all-sector reforms and new policies focusing on national social protection policy and the protection of migrant workers,” the premier stated.

He continued that the Royal Government has developed the social protection regime and social assistance system, establishing social insurance regime on aging welfare, and death and employment risk management in order to ensure income security, increase work production, promote and social justice.

According to the premier, Cambodia has launched the process of employment risk regime, health care, and retirement salary that covers nearly 100% of employees and officials in enterprise, production institutions, service and public sector; while the kingdom is formulating and implementing law on social protection in 2019 to expand more scope to people that are self-employed and migrant workers.

“With this social protection regime, Cambodia has established the social protection system in order to help the development of social welfare to workers, employees and public officials more effectively and transparency,” Prime Minister addressed.

In 2019, the Royal Government of Cambodia sets up a pension system for workers and occupational risks for public officials, and cooperate with the National Social Security Administration. The government is prepared to pay at least USD 10 million per year to female workers who bear children. Prime Minister Hun Sen will provide a bonus of USD 100 for worker who delivers one baby, while mothers of twins would receive USD 200 and mothers of triplets would get USD 300. The mothers will get three-month off and receive 120% of their salary.

Prime Minister advised the private companies to provide free health treatment to foreign migrant workers and wished that other countries would treat Cambodian migrant workers the same way.

