PM Hun Sen: Cambodia Is Heading To Better Achievements for the “Construction and Defense of Motherland”

Source: FN

Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) leader Hun Sen announced on the first day of electoral Campaign July 7 the policies of the CPP to be implemented in the next mandate of 2018-2023, addressing to more than 60,000 members at Diamond Island Exhibition and Convention Center, Phnom Penh.

The premier pledged to achieve the policies if the CPP continues to win in the upcoming National Assembly member election to be held on 29 July 2018.

Prime Minister has announced to his compatriots and supporters of the “Political Platform for Construction and Defense of Motherland for 2018-2023,” a compass for the party’s direction. The political platform stipulates various strategic goals include: (1) to safeguard independence, freedom, sovereignty; ensure peace, development of country, and harmony of people; (2) to improve the living conditions of people of all walks of lives; (3) to protect the monarchy and uphold democracy and respect human rights; (4) to strengthen public administration at all levels; (5) to continue promoting reform for good governance; (6) to promote the sustainable, inclusive, and equitable development focusing on macroeconomic stability, public financial management, and partnership on development.

Prime Minister said that over the past 33 years, his party has brought so much achievements, including but not limited to:

(1) Two decades ago, Cambodia received United Nations peacekeeping forces to operate peacekeeping mission on a war-torn kingdom. Today, Cambodia dispatches Cambodian peacekeepers to contribute to peacekeeping mission. Currently, 813 Cambodian peacekeepers, 50 females, are carrying out UN peacekeeping missions in five countries. Over the past 12 years, Cambodia has dispatched 5,486 peacekeepers in total, 254 females to 10 missions in eight countries, including Sudan, South Sudan, Lebanon, Cyprus, Syria, Chad, Mali and Central African Republic.

(2) Cambodia was known as a killing field, an insecure region full of landmines of which everyone is afraid. Today, Cambodia is a peaceful kingdom, one of the most popular tourist attractions in Southeast Asia, welcoming millions of international tourists per annum, and the number continues to grow.

(3) Cambodia was known for using arms to seize power and change the government. Today, Cambodia practices liberal multi-party democracy, holding regular elections with free, fair, and just principles. Cambodia allows people to choose their leaders to lead with the rule of law and respects of sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

(4) Cambodia was alienated in terms of politics and economy. Today, Cambodia is integrating actively with equal rights into regional and international stages. Cambodia is a member of at least 40 international organizations, namely UN, ASEAN, WTO, etc.

(5) Cambodia was an underdeveloped country troubled by poverty and food insecurity. Today, Cambodia exports thousands of tons of rice and other agricultural products to 70 countries. Thanks to peace and political stability, Cambodia’s economy has been among the fastest growing economies, 7% per annum over the past two decades, unmatched by any other post-conflict society. Better yet, Cambodia has moved up classification wise into a lower-middle income economy by the World Bank Group in 2016. Cambodia significantly reduced poverty rate to below 10% in 2017 compared to 50% in 1992 and absolute poverty in 1979.

These achievement reflects clearly the wise leadership of the Royal Government of Cambodia. Cambodia is heading on the right path to better achievements for the “Construction and Defense of Motherland”.

Related posts