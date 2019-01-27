PM Hun Sen: Cambodia Faces “Bad Talks” despite Progress

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen stated that the kingdom is plagued by bad talks amid non-stop progress.

Cambodia nowadays enjoys the influx of tourists and investors thanks to peace and political stability. These factors indeed allow Cambodia to progress from day to day, Strongman Hun Sen on his Facebook page on Sunday.

“Misleading and fake news [that distort the truth in Cambodia] still exist amid development. However tourists and investors are impressed with rapid growth Cambodia enjoys following the end of Pot genocidal regime 1975-1979,” Prime Minister wrote.

Head of the Royal Government thanked compatriots for their contributions to maintain peace and prosperity by disseminating facts about Cambodia’s situation to obsolete the falsified information.

Related posts