PM Hun Sen: Cambodia Experiences Great Changes in Past 38 Years

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), has noted great changes in the country during the past 38 years, saying that Cambodia advanced on a correct path in accordance with the people’s aspiration and in conformity with common regional and world trends.

Speaking at the celebration of the 38th Anniversary of January 7 Victory Day held here this morning at the CPP’s headquarters, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Cambodia has become from a killing field, insecurity, minefields to a land of peace and a popular tourist destination in Southeast Asia by welcoming millions of tourist arrivals each year.

“Cambodia, where there were armed conflicts for power, has become a country that constantly holds principle of liberal democracy and pluralism where elections organised regularly in a free, fair, and just manner in which people chose and elected the country’s leaders. Cambodia has become a rule of law country with committed respect to legal principle; and a sovereign country with full territorial integrity, respect and promotion of human rights and dignity,” he added.

He went on to say that Cambodia has transformed herself from a country that was under economic embargo and political isolation to a country that is integrating itself actively into regional and world structures and architectures, and is fulfilling actively her role with equal rights and footing in affairs of regional and international arenas.

“Cambodia, where before was economically weak and plagued by poverty, has now become a country that exports food and stands as a country scoring a sustained high economic growth at an average of 7.7 percent per annum in the last two decades, while realising good progress in reducing poverty as well as improving certain important social indicators,” underlined the premier.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen attributed these great historic changes to the correction political leadership with determined will, people’s active participation in implementing rights and obligations shaping up a great solidarity for the sake of building and defending the motherlands, and sacrifices of officials at all levels and armed forces in rendering services for the nation and people, cooperation among different political currents and other circles in society based on supreme national interest and in accordance with principle of liberal democracy and pluralism, with faithful support from friendly countries and international community.

Related posts