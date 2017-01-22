PM Hun Sen: Cambodia To Continue on ASEAN’s Road

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, did not hesitate to say that Cambodia will continue on the “ASEAN’s Road”.

The Cambodian premier made the remarks while attending a working lunch organised by the World Economic Forum on Jan. 20 at the Congress Centre, Pischa, Davos-Kloster, Switzerland, according to his official Facebook page.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also expressed his strong belief in the current ASEAN development approaches, and his commitment to push for the implementation of ASEAN integration vision and goal in order to realise a “Single Market”, a big and important market in Asia, which ensures high competitiveness, equity in development, and full integration to the world.

Many Heads of State/Government, businessmen and investors attended the working lunch held under the topic of “ASEAN Way or the Highway in a Fragmenting World.”

