PM Hun Sen Calls on WTO Members to Continue Assisting Cambodia to Achieve High-income Status by 2050

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen addressed at the opening of the Aid-for-Trade Global Review 2019, held in the morning of 3 July 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The premier took the opportunity to thank all countries and development partners for assisting Cambodia and other LDCs in the past; and called on WTO members and development partners to continue assisting Cambodia to become higher middle income country by 2030 and high-income by 2050 to make further and speedy progress in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The Aid-for-Trade Global Review 2019, under the theme “Supporting Economic Diversification and Empowerment for Inclusive, Sustainable Development through Aid for Trade” aims at examining how Aid for Trade can effectively support economic diversification and empowerment.

Given Cambodia’s impressive achievements on economic diversification and the success of poverty eradication over the past decades, Prime Minister has been invited to deliver keynote remarks at the opening session during which he highlights Cambodia’s experience, efforts and strategies to overcome challenges and bring about remarkable economic growth to Cambodia.

He also invited the participants to the official launching of Cambodia’s Trade Integration Strategy 2019-2023 held at 4:30 p.m local time in Geneva.

