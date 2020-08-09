PM Hun Sen Calls on World Leaders to Consider Covid-19 Vaccine as Global Public Goods and Stop Blame Game

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Sunday morning, called on world leaders to consider the Covid-19 vaccine as a global public goods and to stop the blame game.

The premier delivered a keynote address at the Virtual Summit of “Rally of Hope”, held in South Korea via video conference.

The video conference brings together leaders from heads of state, heads of government and heads of civil society organizations from more than 160 countries around the world.

