PM Hun Sen Calls on Voters and Non-Voters to Not Discriminate against Each Other

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen appealed to Cambodian voters and non-voters to not discriminate against each other, which could lead to conflict, addressing to workers from factories in Meanchey district on Thursday morning.

“Over 82% of registered voters went to vote, while nearly 18% did not, so please understand each other. The 18% shall not insult the 82% as the foreign nationals, and the 82% should not do so, for everyone has different reasons. Regardless of personal and political reasons, please do not discriminate against and hate each other, which can create conflicts in the village, in communes, and factories,” he added.

According to the National Election Committee (NEC), 82.89% of voter turnout reflects that Cambodians learnt to exercise their rights to vote to elect their political parties in favor without pressure or coercion.

The Cambodian People’s Party won massive number of votes, up to 4,875,189 votes, equivalent to 76.78%.

