PM Hun Sen Calls on US Embassy to Certify Army Commander’s Degree from West Point

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has urged the US Embassy in Phnom Penh to certify Army Commander Hun Manet’s degree from West Point Military Academy in the US, addressing Wednesday at the graduation ceremony held at Koh Pich.

The premier also responded to a former lawmaker of CRNP Um Sam An who wondered why he could not get into West Point the same year as Hun Manet.

“Only the US Embassy can certify West Point degree. For Um Sam An’s question, I said go ask the US Government. If the US accepts Manet without taking entrance exam, then the US is also a corrupted government,” the premier addressed.

It is worth noting that Sam Rainsy baselessly accused Hun Manet’s degree from West Point a fake one.

On 28 September 2019, Rainsy told supporters in the US: “Manet’s degree is a 2nd degree and was given for diplomatic reasons as the US wanted to build good relations. They give this to the sons of foreign prime ministers and presidents to show off in their home countries.”

In response, General Hun Manet, on Monday, called out Rainsy to wager with him over allegations that his from West Point was a fake one, but Sam Rainsy denied.

“The real knowledge and expertise are shown through practical achievement and accountability without the needs to swear or wager like kids,” Sam Rainsy wrote on Facebook on 30 September 2019.

In the same statement, Rainsy said “Hun Sen and his family provide bad examples for the Cambodian youth and the education system in Cambodia by boasting their fake degrees or second-class diplomas associated with lower level education compared to the standard level.”

