PM Hun Sen Calls on Strengthening Cambodia-Laos Border Cooperation

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen urged Cambodia-Laos to further improve border relations, speaking in a meeting with His Excellency Bounnhang Vorachith, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic at the Peace Palace on 9 February.

In the meeting, His Excellency Bounnhang Vorachith said that from the beginning, Cambodia and Laos have been close friends, which contributes to a growing trade and better security at the border. Cambodia-Laos has completed 86 percent of border demarcation.

