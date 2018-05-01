PM Hun Sen Calls Rainsy “Selfish” for Criticizing New Party

Source: FN

Speaking at a graduation ceremony of University of Human Resources on Monday morning, Prime Minister Hun Sen considered the criticism of former opposition party Sam Rainsy towards a newly created party as a selfish act.

The premier’s reaction came after Sam Rainsy’s statement on April 28 saying that the small parties that took opportunity to race in the election without CNRP’s presence is just a show.

“A liar [referring to Rainsy] is still a liar and that a liar’s followers do not even have jobs to do; you have the rights; others have the rights […] it’s pathetic that when one can’t do or eat, one doesn’t want others to do so,” stated Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Prime Minister Hun Sen said every individual has the rights to or not to participate in the election, but democracy and elections is progressing; no one has the rights to ban democracy in Cambodia and that Cambodia’s multiparty democracy will continue.

In addition, the premier, on behalf of Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) that respects the National Election Committee (NEC)’s procedures, announced to ensure the safety for the election. He confirmed that that the election will not be postponed unless we amend the constitution.

