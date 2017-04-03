PM Hun Sen Calls for Public’s Attention during Khmer New Year Holiday

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen appealed to the public to pay attention to their own and others’ security and safety, especially to road accident and fire, during the Khmer Traditional New Year holiday next week.

“Do not let the happy day become a tragic one,” underlined the premier while presiding over the “Samdech Techo Hun Sen Blvd (the 60-meter Street) in Cheung Ek Satellite City, Phnom Penh, this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also urged local authorities at all levels to do their best to maintain peace, security, social order during the forthcoming public holiday.

