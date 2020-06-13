PM Hun Sen Calls for Promotion of National Technical Vocational Education and Training Day

Source:FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, on 12 June 2020, called on his compatriots to attend and promote the 3rd National Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Day, held on 15 June 2020 under a theme “TVET makes life better”, according to the circular on preparation of the 3rd annual celebration.

“The Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) calls on teachers, students, parents, guardians, employees, employers, non-governmental organisations, development partners and other nationalities to join and promote this National Day to its fullest”, said the premier.

However, in order to celebrate the National TVET Day, while also prevent the spread of the Covid-19, the RGC advised as follows:

(1) The Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training shall be responsible for organizing this National Day through video and documentary;

(2) The relevant ministries and institutions shall cooperate in supporting and promoting by all means;

(3) The Ministry of Information shall direct both public and private medias and social media to circulate messages from the prime minister, videos and other documents;

(4) Ministries, institutions and provincial administrations shall prepare banners and slogans to celebrate the 3rd National TVET Day.

