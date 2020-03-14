PM Hun Sen Calls On People to Prevent Covid-19 Pandemic

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen called on all Cambodians to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 as individual, family and communities must practice hygiene for their own safety and a healthy nation.

The premier spoke at the opening ceremony of River Festival in Battambang on Saturday.

“I would like to take this opportunity to call on our compatriots to join together to prevent the spread of Covid-19. It is now considered as pandemic. We must use Cambodian way of greeting, Sampeah, that is also practised by Europeans instead of a handshake,” stated the premier.

While performing the sampeah, the person places their palms together in a prayer-like fashion while bowing slightly. The word “Chum Reap Sour” is often spoken with the sampeah gesture when greeting somebody.

