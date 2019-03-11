PM Hun Sen Calls on Nationwide Participation in Population Census, Important for National Development

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen called on compatriots to join General Population Census of Cambodia, which will start from 3-13 March 2019, addressing Monday at the graduation ceremony of over 3,000 graduates from the Royal University of Law and Economics (RULES).

“I urge our people to cooperate with our census officials to provide the required information,” the Premier stated, adding that, “people of all walks of lives, regardless of ranks and positions, must join the census.”

According to the Premier, the census will provide accurate demographic information that will help the government effectively formulate policies and other programs to achieve development for all; thus, he appealed everyone to provide sufficient and accurate information to census officer.

Census is the only way to get complete data of people’s characteristics. The data will indicate and monitor the implementation of the National Strategic Development Plan and Sustainable Development Goals 2016-2030 Agenda.

2019 will mark the fifth census of Cambodia, following the first one in 1921, the second 1962, the third 1998, and the fourth 2008 respectively. However, the 1921 census was not an official one; the French did it for the purpose of tax.

Cambodia is supposed to hold the census in 2018, yet the kingdom postponed it for one year due to the holding of general elections in 2018.

