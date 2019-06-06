PM Hun Sen Calls on Medical Professionalism and Competency

Source: FN

In response to the criticisms on the kingdom’s deficient healthcare system, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen appealed for improved medical professionalism and competency that are recognized by the Ministry of Health, speaking Thursday at the graduation ceremony on Puthisastra University which well-known for health sciences.

“We should draw attention on health and medical science. They are matters of lives that require orientations, trainings, and recognitions from health ministry,” the Premier stated.

The premier also appealed for state and private universities to provide unilateral system of health education, particularly medical science, to ensure that patients receive quality and standard pharmaceutical products.

Related posts