PM Hun Sen Calls for Measures to Prevent and Minimize Impact of Tropical Storm Kajiki

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen urged relevant authority to prepare measures to minimize flood impacts resulted from the 14th tropical storm of the year “Kajiki”, which was officially formed yesterday, 3 September.

According to the circular dated Wednesday, the tropical storm combined with the southwest monsoon air will bring lot of rain to the kingdom and would flood the provinces along the Mekong River.

The premier has urged ministries and relevant authorities to take immediate measure to prevent and minimize the impacts of flood on the lives of people and their properties.

