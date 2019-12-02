PM Hun Sen Calls on Local and Foreign Friends to Donate to Calmette Hospital

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen has called on his compatriots and foreign friends to donate to Calmette Hospital to become a state-of-the-art, multidisciplinary referral hospital.

He said the donors will receive a certificate signed by him.

Prime Minister wrote on Facebook in the afternoon of 30 November 2019 that, “compatriots and foreign friends who wish to donate to Calmette Hospital may contact Chheang Ra, the President of Calmette, through 012 877 877.”

“All donors will receive a certificate of appreciation signed by myself as Prime Minister.”

