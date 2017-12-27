PM Hun Sen Calls for Cooperation From Workers

Source: FN

The head of the Royal Government of Cambodia, Prime Minister Hun Sen, asked workers to cooperate together to maintain peace in Cambodia by preventing the intervention of both Khmer and foreigners in order to keep their daily income.

The statement was made duirng the meeting with more than 14,000 workers in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Hun Sen stressed that there will be no sucess if there is no cooperation or participation.

He reiterated that Cambodia’s peace, development and stability today is achieved under the Cambodian People’s Party.

The premier also instructed ministries and other relevant institutions to monitor the services of medical teams in public hospitals so as to avoid delays in medical examination and treatment for workers, athletes and officials who are to receive free medical treatment by the beginning of 2018.

