PM Hun Sen Calls for Contribution to Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation to Support Treatment at Hospital

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia has appealed to charities and generous people to contribute to the Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation in Cambodia, to be launched on Wednesday.

The appeal was made during a gathering with leaders and members of the Association of Khmer-Chinese League, held at the Diamond Island Convention and Exhibition Center on Tuesday evening.

The premier hopes that those who are on the Cambodian side will contribute to the Kantha Bopha Foundation, and that the contribution will serve as a solidarity to assist the survival of Cambodian children.

Shortly after the appeal, Oknha Kith Meng decided to donate a plot of 1,372 square meters of land, worth of approximately $8 million located near Wat Phnom, to the foundation.

According to Prime Minister, contributors of up to $20,000 will become a founding member, donors of $5,000 will become an honorary member and 5,000 riel monthly contributors will be a supporting member of the Kantha Bopha Foundation.

By Nov. 2, 2017, Kantha Bopha Hospital has provided health care services for children with diseases and pregnant women for 25 years and the hospital has treated 16.8 million children and pregnant women, spending $632 million, according to the hospital’s press release.

