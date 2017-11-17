PM Hun Sen Calls On CNRP Members to Join CPP

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun called on all Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) members to join Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) if they want to continue serving the people and the country.

“I continue to call on the members of the CNRP to join CPP. I want to give opportunity to those who want to continue participating in the government,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

He added that CPP has no money to bribe CNRP’s members to join the ruling party.

PM Hun Sen also requested other parties to accept CNRP’s members who want to continue serving the people and the country.

Related posts