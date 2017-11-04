PM Hun Sen Calls on CNRP Lawmakers to Join CPP

Source: FN

Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia and Chairman of the Cambodian People’s Party, spent 26 minutes speaking on his Facebook page on Saturday morning about offering opportunities for CNRP supporters to continue their political career with the CPP after knowing the CNRP will be dissolved by the Supreme Court on November 16, 2017.

“I give you the opportunity to leave CNRP before the party is dissolved. You only have 12 days left to leave the party”, stated PM Hun Sen.

“I would like to emphasize that if the Supreme Court rules on November 16, to dissolve the CNRP, roughly 112 members of the party sitting on permanent and standing committees will be banned from politics for five years”, he added.

“We did not give the city rebels a chance. I would like to clarify that the party will be dissolved on the date the Supreme Court has already set, which is November 16, 2017”, he continued.

Related posts