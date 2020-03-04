PM Hun Sen Calls on Citizens to Use Cambodian Way of Greeting instead of Handshake to Prevent the Spreading of Covid-19

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen called on Cambodians to sampeah instead of shake hands to prevent the spreading of Covid-19.

He spoke at the annual congress of Health Ministry, held Wednesday at Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel.

“We use this way of greeting [sampeah] as our custom practice; Khmer do not shake hands. Only after the 1970s,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

While performing the sampeah, the person places their palms together in a prayer-like fashion while bowing slightly. The word “Chum Reap Sour” is often spoken with the sampeah gesture when greeting somebody.

