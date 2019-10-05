PM Hun Sen Calls on Authorities and Citizens of Cambodia-Vietnam to Turn Border Areas to Development Zones

Source: FN

Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen called on Cambodian-Vietnamese authorities and people to maintain the implanted complementary boundary pillars, and transform the border areas to zones of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development for the harmony of the two people.

The urge was made while addressing the Review Conference on Cambodia-Viet Nam Land Boundary Demarcation, held in Ha Noi on Saturday morning.

“I would like to call on the local authorities and people of both countries to join together to maintain the border posts and jointly transform the border areas to zones of peace, friendship, cooperation and development for the harmony of the people and our two countries,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Both leaders also signed a new border map with scale 1:25,000, consisting 92 items, to be deposited at the United Nations, according to Var Kimhong, senior minister in charge of border affairs.

For the remaining 16 percent un-demarcated border segments, both sides agreed to continue to discuss ways to resolve peacefully the issues on the ground of national and international laws.

Cambodia-Vietnam share border of 1,270 km, which were the battlefields during the late 1960s and 1970s.

It is worth noting that Prime Minister paid an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, from 4-5 October 2019, at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister.

During the visit, Prime Minister separately paid courtesy calls on H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary and President of Viet Nam, and H.E. Mrs. Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, President of National Assembly.

In addition, the premier held bilateral meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart, H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc and preside over the signing ceremony of a number of documents on promoting bilateral cooperation.

Both Prime Ministers also addressed the opening of Viet Nam-Cambodia Investment and Trade Promotion Conference, held in the afternoon of 4 October.

Prime Minister Hun Sen will lay wreaths and pay homage at the Memorial of National Heroes and Martyrs and Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.

