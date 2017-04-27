PM Hun Sen Calls for Attention to Natural Disasters

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning re-appealed to the people, authorities at all levels and armed forces to pays attention to the resolution of recently-occurred natural disasters and to other possible ones.

At a graduation ceremony of Human Resources University held at the National Institute of Education, Phnom Penh, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said all competent authorities and forces have to be ready to respond to natural disasters.

The appeal was made after heavy rain and storm hit some parts of the country, including Phnom Penh capital city yesterday.

According to the weather forecast, he added, Cambodia may receive more heavy rainfall on April 28-29, 2017 along with windy storms, thunder and lightning, so all competent authorities and forces have to increase their vigilance and be ready for intervention.

From January to March 2017, natural disasters, including storms, lightning, and windstorms have killed six people and injured 19 others. There were a total of 31 storms hitting 10 provinces, claiming one life, injuring seven people, and destroying 479 houses, six school buildings, commune offices, police posts, etc., according to the National Committee for Disaster Management.

