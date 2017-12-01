PM Hun Sen and Bun Rany Hun Sen to Attend Blessing Ceremony at Angkor temples

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and his wife, Bun Rany Hun Sen, will attend a blessing ceremony for prosperity of Cambodia in front of Angkor temple in Siem Reap province from December 2-3, 2017.

The blessing ceremony will be commemorated by 5,000 monks.

Prime Minister Hun Sen wrote on his Facebook page on Friday morning that he will fly directly to Siem Reap International Airport after the high-level dialogue between the Communist Party of China and 122 World Political Parties under the theme “Work Together to Build a Community of Shared Future for Mankind and a Beautiful World: Responsibilties of Political Parties”.

Commoners are also encouraged to attend the ceremony.

