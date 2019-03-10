PM Hun Sen Builds Three-storey Building for Anti-rape Center Afesip Tumdy

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen decided to fund a three-storey-24-room building to Afesip Tumdy, centre based in Phnom Penh’s Prey Sar commune, which rehabilitates victims of trafficking, rape, and domestic violence.

The decision was made in the Premier’s visit to the center Sunday morning, accompanied by his wife Bun Rany Hun Sen, a humanitarian worker serving as President of Cambodian Red Cross.

Prime Minister hoped that the new building for Afesip Tumdy, where his wife Bun Rany Hun Sen visited yesterday, will assist women in distressing situations, those who were victims of rape by family member, including biological father and grandpa.

“We first begin with the accommodation; we will have a concrete building with proper gate, fence, and [site to pay respect Cambodian flag],” the Premier announced.

A small villa will be temporarily rent for the victims and center’s staffs to stay while the new building opens construction.

All the people at the center will also receive National Social Security Fund on healthcare, pensions, occupational risk and unemployment.

Prime Minister also sponsors Afesip a new van for daily transportation of children to school and a one-time fund of USD7,500 USD. Every month, the Premier will support 1.2 tons of rice and USD 2,500 to the center, while each of the 89 victims will get USD 300 per annum.

“I hope our contributions will ease the suffering of the victims,” Prime Minister stated.

The Strongman also urged all the children and victims at the center to finish grade 12; and if continued to university will receive full scholarship from Hun Sen.

Afesip Cambodia works to care for and secure the rights of victims of sexual trafficking, rape, and violence; and ensure victims receive education to successfully reintegrate into society.

Cambodia has a complicated history. From 1975 to 1979, Cambodia was ruled by the bloody genocidal regime, where the educated and wealthy were murdered and religion, commerce, education, and healthcare abolished. Plagued by poverty, lacks of education and employment, and weak societal structures, Cambodians, particularly women and children, are vulnerable to human trafficking, rape, and domestic violence.

Related posts