PM Hun Sen: To Build Peace Is Hard

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Saturday morning, reiterated the value of peace efforts and called on all citizens and youths to join in preserving peace for Cambodia to continue stepping forward.

“To build peace is difficult, but to destroy the peace is just a blink of an eye,” the premier wrote on Facebook.

The premier added that he had been through the war and danger many times. He almost loses life in searching for peace for the people and the youth and that he is willing to sacrifice his own life for world’s peace without regret.

“I wish you all happiness and joy for the weekend,” added the premier.

Related posts