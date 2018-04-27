PM Hun Sen: Booming of Chinese People in the Kingdom Is Not a Concern

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that the alarming number of Chinese people in Cambodia is not a concern and he urged people not to negatively perceive their presences.

The announcement was made at the inauguration of Kratie University on Wednesday with the presence of Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Xiong Bo.

“Cambodia welcomes 1.2 million Chinese tourists and many investors every year which contribute greatly to the income of Cambodia,” Prime Minister stated adding that “Cambodia attracts huge investment, but our human capital could not fully respond to the demand and that Cambodia needs to bring technical and specialized workers to Cambodia”.

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced to build a new bridge in Kratie in 2019 to connect people of Kratie to Kompong Thom to Siem Reap. So far, the concessional loans from China has helped Cambodia build eight bridges across Mekong River.

Despite the excessive assistance from China, many people have expressed concerns over the booming of Chinese presences in Cambodia.

