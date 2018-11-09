PM Hun Sen Bets with Sam Rainsy on “Release of Kem Sokha Case”

Source: FN

Sam Rainsy announced via Facebook on Cambodian Independence Day that he dared Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to release former President Kem Sokha under the conditions that if Sokha released within the period of 29 December 2018 – 3 March 2018, the premier shall give up his premiership and that if not, Rainsy shall return home and be arrested.

Prime Minister confirmed in an exclusive interview with Lim Chea Vutha, Chief Executive Officer of Fresh News, shorty after Rainsy’s announcement that, “I bet with Sam Rainsy. If Kem Sokha is released, Hun Sen will resign; but if not, Rainsy shall dare to be arrested.”

The premier added, “I would like to use Fresh News as a witness and respond to Sam Rainsy Facebook on this bet and let the public and international to witness this bet effective from 9 November until 3 March 2019 as proposed by Sam Rainsy.”

Prime Minister’s decision was made in response to Sam Rainsy‘s statement on Facebook: “Does Hun Sen dare to bet with me? On 7 November, Hun Sen says that we will have to wait for “a horse to grow horns” before he frees Kem Sokha. I still believe that under international pressure, Mr. Hun Sen will be forced to release Mr. Sokha in the near future, apparently on 29 December 2018, or at the latest 3 March 2019. If Hun Sen won this bet, he did not have to cut himself as he had promised to stop deforestation. I just asked him to step down. But if I lose to Hun Sen, I would like to turn myself in and let the court arrest me and put me in custody together with Kem Sokha without inserting something new (such as a coup) other than the aforementioned.”

