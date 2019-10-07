PM Hun Sen Awards 443 “A” Graders with iPad and $500

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen awarded an iPad, USD 500, books and other souvenirs to each of the 443 grade “A” students of academic year 2019, speaking in a meeting with A graders, held Monday at the Peace Palace.

Prime Minister announced that he is satisfied with the education reform led by Minister of Education Hang Choun Naron.

The premier conveyed congratulations to all the students who passed the national exam and encouraged those who failed to continue education, whether retaking grade 12 or attending vocational trainings.

He continued that the situation of Cambodia and people’s living conditions would be far better without civil wars and genocidal regime.

According to Prime Minister, there are about 3,700 scholarships per annum provided by himself.

Related posts