PM Hun Sen Attends the China-Cambodia Friendship Banquet in Beijing

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen joined a welcoming ceremony on Wednesday evening in Beijing, hosted by Song Tao, the Minister of International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China, according to the premier’s facebook page.

Prime Minister Hun Sen led a delegation to attend the High-Level Dialogue between the Communist Party of China and World Political Parties under the theme “Work Together to Build a Community of Shared Future for Mankind and a Beautiful World: Responsibilties of Political Parties” to be held in Beijing, China from 30 November to 03 December 2017, at the invitation of the Communist Party of China.

The delegation include H.E. Hor Namhong, Member of the Permanent Committee, H.E. Sun Chanthol, Member of the Central Committee, H.E. Pan Sorasak, Member of the Central Committee, and other senior members of the Cambodian People’s Party.

