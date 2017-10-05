PM Hun Sen Attends Brunei 50th Anniversary

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister, Hun Sen led a top delegation on Thursday at 2:45 p.m to attend the 50th Anniversary of the Reintegration of His Majesty the King Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah in Brunei.

The trip will take place from October 5 to October 7, 2017 at the invitation of His Majesty the King Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Cambodia-Brunei relations and cooperation is healthy.

The invitation reflected the strong commitment of the top leaders of the two countries in order to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

