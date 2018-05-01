PM Hun Sen Attends the 32nd ASEAN Summit in Singapore

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen will attend the 32nd ASEAN Summit in Island Ballroom, Shangri-La Hotel, according to the premier’s Facebook on Saturday.

After the Summit, Prime Minister m Hun Sen will host the “Smart Nation Exhibit”, which shows Singapore’s model capital, data management policies, and smart phone’s wallets.

According to the agenda, Prime Minister will be in the 32nd ASEAN Retreat from 11:00 to 12:30 p.m.

On Friday evening, the premier attended the reception dinner hosted by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to welcome and congratulate the 32nd ASEAN Summit in Singapore.

The dinner was attended by the heads of the 10 ASEAN delegations as well as key officials from several ASEAN partners.

The gathering enhanced friendship and stronger cooperation among all the integrated ASEAN Member States.

