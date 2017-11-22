PM Hun Sen To Attend a High-level Meeting in Beijing Next Week

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen is going to attend the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting in Beijing, China next week.

While visiting more than 13,500 factory workers and employees in Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh yesterday, the premier said he will depart for this meeting on Nov. 29 and return home on Dec. 2 to attend the Praying Ceremony in Siem Reap province.

According to the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting will take place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 13, 2017 under the theme “Working Together Towards a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity and a Better World: Responsibilities of Political Parties.”

