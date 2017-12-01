PM Hun Sen to Attend High-Level Dialogue in China

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen wrote on his Facebook page on Friday at about 9:49 pm (Beijing time) that he will attend high-level dialogue between the Communist Party of China and 122 World Political Parties under the theme “Work Together to Build a Community of Shared Future for Mankind and a Beautiful World: Responsibilties of Political Parties”.

Meanwhile, PM Hun Sen also showed his health condition that it is good despite the cold weather in Beijing.

According to the agenda, the premier will lead the delegation back to Cambodia on December 2, flying directly to Siem Reap International Airport, to attend a ceremony for the blessing and prosperity of Cambodia in front of the Angkor temples.

