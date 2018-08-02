PM Hun Sen to Attend Asia-Europe Meeting and the ASEAN-EU Summit in Brussels

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen confirmed that he will attend the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit to be held on 18 -19 October 2018, addressing to workers from factories in Meanchey district on Thursday morning.

“I received two invitations to attend the Asia-Europe Meeting and ASEAN-EU summit from European Council president Donald Tusk and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker. I will leave Phnom Penh to Brussels, Belgium on the evening of October 17,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The Asia-Europe Meeting and ASEAN-European Summit will be held on 18 -19 October, and Prime Minister Hun Sen planned to visit Turkey on the 20th and 22nd. On the 23rd to 25th, the premier will depart to Switzerland to attend an international conference on trade in Geneva.

The announcement was made to inform Cambodian protesters in Europe to protest against the premier.

He told that the protestors was less than 10%; however, he always received warm welcoming from Cambodians living abroad.

