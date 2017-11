Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen will lead a high-level delegation to attend the “Informal Dialogue between APEC and ASEAN Leaders”, to be held on 10 November 2017, in Da Nang city, at the invitation of His Excellency Tran Dai Quang, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

After the meeting in Vietnam, he will fly to Manila, the Philippines to attend ASEAN Summit.

