PM Hun Sen to Attend Aid-for-Trade Global Review 2019 in Switzerland

Source: FN

At the invitation of Roberto Azevêdo, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen will lead a high-level delegation to participate in the Aid-for-Trade Global Review 2019 to be held from 3-5 July 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland, according to the ministry of foreign affairs’ press release dated Friday.

He will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Aun Pornmoniroth, Minister of Economy and Finance; Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce, and other senior government officials.

The Aid-for-Trade Global Review 2019, under the theme “Supporting Economic Diversification and Empowerment for Inclusive, Sustainable Development through Aid for Trade” aims at examining how Aid for Trade can effectively support economic diversification and empowerment.

Given Cambodia’s impressive achievements on economic diversification and the success of poverty eradication over the past decades, Prime Minister has been invited to deliver keynote remarks at the opening session during which he will highlight Cambodia’s experience, efforts and strategies to overcome challenges and bring about remarkable economic growth to Cambodia. He will announce the official launching of Cambodia’s Trade Integration Strategy 2019-2023 and also speak at the Social Program organized by the WTO.

On the sidelines of this Global Review 2019, Prime Minister will deliver a speech at the 41st Universal Periodic Review on Human Rights where a clear and important message will be conveyed to express Cambodia’s strong commitment to upholding human rights and democracy in Cambodia.

During his stay in Geneva, Prime Minister is expected to have separate meetings with H.E. Ville Skinnari, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland; Ratnakar Adhikari, Executive Director of the Enhanced Integrated Framework of the WTO; and Mrs. Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and other foreign leaders.

Prime Minister will also receive courtesy calls by representatives of some European companies and take the opportunity to meet with members of the Cambodian community living in Switzerland and some other European countries.

