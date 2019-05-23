PM Hun Sen to Attend the 75th Session of UN-ESCAP

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen will be in Bangkok, Kingdom of Thailand, on 27 May 2019 to attend the 75th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP) under the theme “Empowering people and ensuring inclusiveness and equality”, at the invitation of Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the UN-ESCAP, according to the ministry’s press release dated Thursday.

The Premier will be accompanied by Senior Minister Ly Thuch, President of the National Committee for Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific; Ing Kantha Phavi, Minister of Women’s Affairs, and other senior government officials.

Prime Minister Hun Sen will deliver a key note address in the Opening Session focusing on Cambodia’s experiences in socio-economic development thereby improving the quality of life of all Cambodian people, according to the press release.

