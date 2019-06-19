PM Hun Sen to Attend the 34th ASEAN Summit

Source: FN

At the invitation of Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand and Chair of ASEAN, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen will lead a high-level delegation to attend the 34th ASEAN Summit from 22-23 June 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand, according to foreign affairs’ press release dated Wednesday.

Prime Minister will be accompanied by Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce; Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports; as well as a number of senior government officials and business leaders from Cambodia Chamber of Commerce.

The 34th ASEAN Summit, with the theme “Advancing Partnership for Sustainability”, will focus on promoting cooperation and strengthening consensus process among ASEAN Members to address new global challenges. The Summit will also explore ways on how to bring ASEAN to a new height for sustainability and seamless connectivity.

On the margins of the 34th ASEAN Summit, Prime Minister will also attend the following meetings and functions:

– ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA);

– ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC); and

– ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Youth.

In preparation for the 34th ASEAN Summit, Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn will participate in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM), the 19th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting and the 23rd ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting, which will be held on 21-22 June 2019.

It is expected that the outcomes of the 34th ASEAN Summit would reflect ASEAN’s effort to advance the community-building process, and to promote ASEAN Partnership for sustainable development, among others, to realise enduring peace, stability and prosperity in the region for the benefit of the people of ASEAN.

