PM Hun Sen to Attend the 33rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen will lead a high-level delegation to attend the 33rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits which will be held under the theme “Resilient and Innovative ASEAN” from 13-15 November 2018 in Singapore at the invitation of His Excellency Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, according to the ministry of foreign affairs’ press release dated on Saturday.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister will be accompanied by H.E. Mr. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce, H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports, as well as a number of senior government officials and business leaders from Cambodia Chamber of Commerce.

ASEAN Summit is a semiannual meeting held by ASEAN Member States in relation to economic, political, security and socio-cultural development of Southeast Asian countries. The theme of Singapore’s Chairmanship this year is “Resilient and Innovative”.

