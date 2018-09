Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen will lead a high-level delegation to attend the 27th World Economic Forum on ASEAN under the theme “ASEAN 4.0: Entrepreneurship and the Fourth Industrial Revolution”, from 12 to 13 September 2018 in Ha Noi at the invitation of His Excellency Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, according to the press release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry dated on 10 September 2018.

