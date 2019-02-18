PM Hun Sen Assigns Lawyer Ky Tech to Form Legal Team to Protect Unfortunate Women in Cambodia

Source: FN

Head of Cambodian Government Lawyers Council Ky Tech told founder and CEO of Fresh News Lim Chea Vutha on Monday that he was assigned by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to form a legal team to provide legal aid to unfortunate women in Cambodia for free.

Ky Tech, who successfully settled major legal cases for the Royal Government of Cambodia, expressed his commitments to settling cases to seek justice for unaffordable Cambodian women, speaking in a special interview with Fresh News.

According to Ky Tech, for the first phase, he will recruit a female-dominated team of about 30 lawyers known as “Samdech Hun Sen Legal Team”, headquartered at the Council of Ministers; and that lawyers at the provincial and district levels are also available to assist the victims.

Cambodian Strongman Hun Sen expressed his desire to form a “legal aid” under his direct supervision to assist poor women in Cambodia, addressing at the annual meeting of Cambodian National Council for Women on Monday morning.

