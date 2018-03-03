PM Hun Sen Asks US Ambassador to Explain the Purpose of Letter on Suspension of US Assistance

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen asked the US Ambassador to Cambodia, William A. Heidt, to explain a purpose of a letter addressed to General Department of Taxation (GDT) reading the suspension of US assistance to GDT when the aid was ended since 2016.

The request was made when the premier meets with 21,191 workers from 77 factories and enterprises in the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone on Saturday.

Prime Minister Hun Sen considered the letter a political humiliation to Cambodia with a goal to help revive the opposition party.

“Please do not expect that,” said the premier.

Prime Minister also told Ambassador Heidt to not follow former Ambassador Todd, who raised his hand when the King went to chair the plenary session of the National Assembly in 2013.

