PM Hun Sen Asks for Understanding for Not Allowing Tourists of Viking Cruise Journey to Stay in 5-Star Hotel as Requested

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen asked for understanding from several foreign embassies as Cambodia could not fulfil the requests for tourists of Viking Cruise Journey in Kampong Cham province to stay at the 5-star Hotel in Phnom Penh.

The premier spoke at the opening ceremony of River Festival in Battambang on Saturday.

“The Viking Cruise case is different from that of the Westerdam cruise ship since the later has no confirmed cases of Covid-19,” the premier said.

