PM Hun Sen Asks Japanese Companies to Invest in Phnom Penh’s Transportation System

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has requested Japanese companies to invest in the transportation system in Phnom Penh to help solve traffic congestion and to better serve the needs and living conditions of Phnom Penh residents, speaking in a meeting with Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Norikazu Suzuki on Wednesday afternoon at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh.

During this meeting, Prime Minister Hun Sen stressed that Japan had conducted many studies to solve traffic congestion in Phnom Penh.

The premier also expressed his thanks to the Deputy Foreign Minister of Japan as well as Japan for their support to Cambodia, especially during the journey of searching for peace of the kingdom.

Prime Minister also informed the Deputy Foreign Minister that Cambodia’s rapid development owes to two main causes, including political stability and macroeconomic stability.

He also mentioned Cambodia’s recent reforms and how it has made huge progress to Cambodia’s development.

Through the Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister, Prime Minister also conveyed congratulations to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for winning the elections.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Hun Sen, Norikazu Suzuki emphasized that his visit to Cambodia aimed at further expanding and strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between Japan and Cambodia.

Related posts