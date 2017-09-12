PM Hun Sen Asks China to Buy More Cambodian Agricultural Products

Source: AKP

Cambodia has requested China to buy more Cambodian agricultural products and to share up-to-date agricultural techniques with Cambodia.

The request was made by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, while holding talks with Chinese Vice Premier H.E. Zhang Gaoli yesterday afternoon, during his stay in Nanning city, China for the 14th ASEAN-China Expo, H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister told reporters after the meeting.

In addition to rice, Samdech Techo Hun Sen asked the Chinese side to buy Cambodian bananas, mangoes, bean, and to continue to help developing Cambodian agriculture sector, especially in agricultural production and processing, phytosanitary facilitation, technique exchange and water resource cooperation.

Besides, the Cambodian premier sought China’s support to the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville expressway development project, and spoke highly of the good relations and cooperation between Cambodia and China and between ASEAN and China.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked the Chinese government for its warm welcome and attention to His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia and Her Majesty the Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk during their stay in China for medical checkup. He also expressed his gratitude to China for its assistance to Cambodia as well as to the ongoing construction of Morodok Decho Sport Complex.

For his part, H.E. Zhang Gaoli accepted Prime Minister Hun Sen’s invitation to visit Cambodia next year and expressed China’s appreciation for the Royal Government of Cambodia’s measures to prevent Colour Revolution in Cambodia.

Moreover, H.E. Zhang Gaoli said China will try to import more Cambodian products at its possibility and continue to support what have been agreed between both sides such as the construction of a new international airport in Siem Reap cultural province.

