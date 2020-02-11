PM Hun Sen Asks for Cambodia-RoK Friendship Bridge in Phnom Penh

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has requested the Republic of Korea to consider funding Cambodia-Korea friendship bridge, crossing Mekong River to connect Phnom Penh’s Chroy Chongvar district to Kandal’s Svay Chrum district.

The premier addressed Tuesday at the groundbreaking ceremony for rehabilitation project of National Road 2 and 22 held at Phnom Penh’s dangkor district.

“I have talked to President Moon to consider funding a bridge connecting Chroy Chongvar to Svay Chrum that might cost around USD 40-50 million. Head of KOIKA will visit Cambodia in late February so we can take him to visit the area, for it is becoming a satellite city,” the premier spoke before South Korean Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Dr. Park Heung-kyeong.

Korea has provided 700 million dollars of official development assistance (ODA) to Cambodia, making Cambodia the second largest ODA partner for Korea. Hundreds of Korean missionaries and NGO volunteers are working for various development cooperation activities, such as education, healthcare, and rural development in Cambodia.

The Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) engages in international development cooperation by providing material and physical aid to reduce poverty and achieve sustainable development.

Related posts