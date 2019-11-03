PM Hun Sen Asks ASEAN and UN to Jointly Counter Terrorism

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen called on ASEAN and the United Nations (UN) to continue countering international terrorist activities, speaking at the 10th ASEAN-UN Summit on 3 November 2019, held in Thailand.

“With regard to violent extremism and terrorism, Cambodia calls for ASEAN and the UN to continue, with collective efforts, countering international terrorist activities through an exchange of experiences and necessary technical information that the UN staff is able to collaborate with ASEAN,” the premier addressed.

Prime Minister Hun Sen underlined that ASEAN and the UN should strive for closer cooperation, including strengthening the relations of the ASEAN-UN Secretariat-to-Secretariat, in order to assess the implementation on the synergy activities supporting the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 And the UN Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development.

He also encouraged the UN to continue collaborating with ASEAN in sharing experiences, expertise, and technique to the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center (ARMAC) activities in order to improve working capabilities of the center in accordance with the action plan in implementing the Joint Declaration of Comprehensive Partnership between ASEAN and the UN.

